Spring showers lead to allergy relief this week

We’re tracking another warm day all across Northeast Kansas. Happy first day of spring! Our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 58°. But who needs seasonal temps, when yet another record high temperature was set yesterday…at 89°?! Highs today won’t be quite as warm, but most spots will finish somewhere near 80°. This early summer-like weather will not last long, though – clouds will rapidly increase into Tuesday, as temps crash into the 50s for a solid chunk of the week.

After today, we’ll have a chance for rain every single day through Saturday. That’s not to say it’s going to be a rainy week, but the overall weather pattern is becoming much more active once again. At this point, it looks like widespread rain will hold off until Thursday. Although, the BEST chance for rain this week will be on Friday. It’s far too early to pinpoint exact location and timing of the late-week showers and storms – but a few of them might be strong. We’re talking about heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail. It won’t be raining all week, but after today, the increasing clouds lead to better rain chances as this week unfolds. Stay tuned.

The long range forecast looks a bit more quiet. By Sunday, ‘mostly sunny’ skies will return, along with more mild air. Highs in the 60s look like a safe bet heading into the second week of spring. Despite some much-needed moisture forthcoming, drier skies into next week could be bad news for allergy sufferers. Take a look around – every is blooming a little earlier than normal this year. And it’s the consistent rain chances that wash-out the pollen. So, some relief in the allergy department will be coming later this week (with the rain chances), but the beginning of next week might be itchy/irritable with more dry and mild weather on the way.

