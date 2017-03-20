Teen dead after shooting in north Wichita Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a fatal shooting late Sunday night. It happened in the 1900 block of East Looman Street in north Wichita around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Police had not identified a suspect.

“Currently, we have witnesses and people being interviewed. We are still trying to determine what happened,” said Sgt. Brian Bachman, Wichita Police Department.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.