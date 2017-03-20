Topeka man sentenced for sex trafficking of 17-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to 47 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says Reginald Eugene Newman, 30, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. In his plea, he admitted that on March 21, 2015, he and his wife, co-defendant Tiara Jade Newman, took a 17-year-old girl from Topeka to Junction City for the purpose of prostitution.

According to Beall, the Newmans rented two rooms at a Value Place motel in Junction City. They used one room for performing commercial sex acts and slept in the other room. Tiara Newman and the victim met a soldier from Fort Riley at the Value Place motel. The soldier paid $250 to have sex with both of them.

On March 26, 2015, Tiara Newman took the victim along on an “out call” to the Fairfield Inn in Manhattan. Beall says Tiara Newman told a customer there that the victim was new and she was showing her the business. The customer noticed that the victim was nervous and gave her a tip when he paid her.

The Newmans kept all the money from the commercial sex acts according to Beall.

Tiara Newman was sentenced earlier this month to 34 months in federal prison.