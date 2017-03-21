Botox injections at St. Francis used to cure migraines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) According to the World Health Organization around 30% of the global population have reported migraines.

When medication isn’t working, there is now a new form of treatment. Typically when you think of Botox you only think of it as treatment for youthful skin but now Botox injections are being used at the St. Francis Family Medical Center in Topeka to treat chronic migraines.

Topeka resident Cassandra Robertson says her migraines started when she was in high school and they were pretty excruciating.

“It takes time out of your life, your day.”

Patients were hopeful, but also skeptical after finding out Botox was an option.

“The migraines have to do with the blood vessels in the brain and I thought how does injecting Botox into muscles help with migraines?”

The key is to prevent migraines before they start and Botox may be the answer.

Dr. Mica Newman-Koehn of St. Francis Family Medicine says basically what the Botox does, is it weakens the muscles that give the intense part of the headaches and so it’s a series of very small injections very superficial into the skin and superficial muscles.

“It causes those muscles to weaken for about 3 months and significantly decreases the amount of headaches people have a day and decreases the severity of the migraines they have.”

But this kind of treatment is not for everyone. Botox is only for adults with chronic migraines who have 15 or more days each month with headaches lasting 4 or more hours each day, in people 18 years or older. The Botox injections are 12 weeks a part and last 15 minutes each. Patients who’ve tried it say it makes a world of difference.

” I did not have any side effects, I did experience pretty much immediate relief,” said Jen Fenimore.

Innovative treatment for unbearable pain and the good news is it’s affordable. Most insurance plans cover the majority of treatment costs.