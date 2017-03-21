‘Cars 3’ characters rev up for cross-country tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Get your engines started, Lightning McQueen is racing into a city near you.

A life-size replica of the “Cars” character and his pals Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm are revving up for a 27-city tour across the United States in advance of the June 16 release of “Cars 3.” The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday that the Road to the Races tour kicks off Thursday at Walt Disney World with pit stops in Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and more.

The tour will also feature a sneak peek at “Cars 3,” a look at the science behind racing, and activities ranging from street art to a tire changing operation from sponsors like Alamo Rent a Car and Coppertone.

More information is available at http://www.cars3tour.com.