Clouds stumble back in, rain to follow this week

We’re tracking seasonal weather for the rest of the week. There are no more 80°+ days anywhere in sight. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s starting today and that’s right where they should be for this time of the year. In fact, our average high temperature sits at 58° right now. Clouds continue to increase across the Great Plains – out ahead of numerous rain chances this week. Don’t go into ‘freak out mode’ just yet – it will NOT be raining all day, every day. Most places in Northeast Kansas will actually stay until Thursday.

So, the chance for rain exists every day through Saturday. However, the BEST chance for widespread rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday. In other words, chances for rain INCREASE as the week unfolds. A couple light rain showers or sprinkles are possible today and tomorrow, though. Our recent abundance of sunshine will go away for a little while too. That’s not to say we won’t see any sunshine this week, but the clouds will certainly win-out the majority of the time – especially with the aforementioned rain chances moving in. Many of you are probably wondering what the chances of severe weather are this week, since it’s now officially spring. Well, that’s a complicated question with Thursday and Friday still being 3+ days away. A couple storms will likely be strong with Friday’s surging cold front, but recent computer models only argue for locally heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Things can change, so we’ll keep our eyes on the skies over the next several days. Spring storm season is here and the overall weather pattern is changing to reflect just that. We’re getting ourselves into a rather unsettled stretch of weather…

The timing of brief tranquil weather couldn’t be any better. Expect drying skies over our neck of the woods this weekend. A couple leftover showers/storms could spill over into Saturday, otherwise drier skies will be on the way. Daytime temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will hangout in the 50s and 60s, so we won’t be quite as warm as this past weekend. It will be nice, with my ‘pick of the week’ being Sunday – wall-to-wall sunshine and a high in the upper 60s. The pause in rain chances will be just that…a pause. Showers and storms will resume again next Monday when yet another bowling ball takes aim on the E. Plains. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert