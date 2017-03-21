Fire heavily damages home in Osage County overnight

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire overnight heavily damaged a home in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a house fire just before 4:30 Tuesday morning on south Berryton Road, just east of Sante Fe Trail High School in the northeast part of the county.

Four surrounding fire districts responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported. No cause or damage estimate is available at this time but the house and garage had significant damage.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are both handling the investigation.