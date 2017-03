TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police were sent to Taco John’s after at call of shots fired.

An person fired a gun inside the restaurant just after 8:00 p.m. located at 1015 S.W. Wanamaker. Police have a arrested one person.

Police say, the person with the gun had an argument with someone else at the fast food restaurant.

No one was injured.