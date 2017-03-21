Investigation begins into massive Overland Park fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to nearly two dozen homes.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said investigators were interviewing witnesses Tuesday as crews monitored hot spots Tuesday at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development. Rhodes says foul play is not suspected.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze before it was brought under control late Monday. The fire leveled one apartment building and heavily damaged a second. Debris from the blaze rained down on a nearby neighborhood.

Rhodes says at least 22 homes were damaged, with about a third of them sustaining significant damage.

Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries. He said it was a “blessing” that none of the injuries were serious.