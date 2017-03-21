Lawrence Police to prohibit glass bottles if KU goes to Elite 8

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department announced Tuesday that they will begin prohibiting glass bottles if the University of Kansas men’s basketball team makes it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.

Lawrence police say should the team win, they will begin contacting downtown Lawrence businesses in reference to the glass bottle prohibition.

LPD says this is similar to what the city has implemented in the past to help increase safety of citizens and officers during any potential tournament celebrations in downtown Lawrence.

LPD says if the team does not advance the ordinance will not be enforced.

The top seeded Kansas Jayhawks will face No. 4 seed Purdue Thursday evening in Kansas City at 8:39 p.m. CT.