LGBT advocates march on Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Dozens of LGBT advocates, including high school and college students from across the state, marched on the Kansas Statehouse Thursday morning to protest a proposed law that would restrict the bathroom use of transgender Kansans. Identical bills in the House and Senate would allow school districts to be sued if they let transgender students use the bathroom they’re most comfortable with.

“It’s not as major of a thing as anybody wants to make it out to be and yet for those of us who are, it’s everything,” said Stephanie Byers, a Wichita band and orchestra teacher.

This comes as some school districts have worked to be more accommodating for trans youth.

“Even in this conservative climate that we have, where there are a lot of students experiencing negative things, we are seeing a lot of educators starting to step up,” said Liz Hamor, chair of GLSEN of the Greater Wichita area.

Students also approached lawmakers about repealing a 2016 law that allows groups on college campuses to restrict membership based on religious beliefs, despite being funded by student fees.

“Essentially, a student could be funding a group that is allowed to exclude them,” said Grace Stewart-Johnson, a KU freshman.

Advocates also spoke to lawmakers about amending the Kansas Act Against Discrimination to include sexuality and gender identity.