Naked man arrested after 2 killed, 1 wounded in Kansas City

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a naked man seen running from where two people were fatally shot and a third person was wounded in southern Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers found a man and a woman dead Monday night in a vehicle that was in a ditch. The surviving gunshot victim walked into a hotel a couple blocks away and collapsed on the floor. Officer Darin Snapp says he is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The naked man was taken into custody after he was seen running several blocks from the crash. Investigators said the man appeared to be high on drugs and is a person of interest in the shootings.

A second female who also was in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s