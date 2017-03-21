Officials investigating fatal crash near Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday morning that they are on scene of a fatal crash near 262nd and U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton.

Deputies located the accident early Tuesday morning and says it appears the passenger car has been northbound on U.S. 75 and went left of center where the vehicle landed in a field.

Sheriff Tim Morse says the driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

The Kansas Highway Patrol are currently handling the investigation.

Officials say the name of the driver is not being released at this time until family is notified.

The crash is just south of where 16-year-old Afton Burdick, a Jackson Heights High School student, was killed in a fatal crash back in February.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.