Shawnee County employees donate to food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners honored those employees who gave up their time and pocketbook for this year’s Project Topeka Food Drive.

Special recognition was given to Steve Atchison, who works in the county appraiser’s office. Commissioners gave Atchison a certificate of appreciation. Atchison gave $2,000 out of his own pocket for the food drive, something he’s done for the past few years.

County employees also donated more than 2,000 pounds of canned goods along with nearly $9,000.

It will allow them to provide more than 15,000 pounds of canned goods.