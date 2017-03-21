Spring break in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Spring break 2017 is here which means it’s the perfect opportunity for you and your family to get out and have some fun in the Capital City. The Combat Air Museum has their 39 aircraft collection plus, their popular flight simulator and a handful of displays. The Topeka library also has classes available for all ages. You can expect activities from “Learning Windows 10” to learning more about anime. And don’t forget about the Topeka Zoo which has tons of activities for the family this week. If you’re looking to try new food — the zoo has something in store for you.

“This week for Spring Break Camp, our concessions area is open,” Joe Maloney Zookeeper at Topeka Zoo said. “Then it will be opened up again later as we get closer to summer, but our menu has been revamped. We have a lot of new food ton try out. So definitely come check that out when you get here.”

To see a full list of activities going on at the zoo click here. To see a full list of activities going on at the library click here. To see a full list of discounted entertainment offered inside the Topeka Metro the week of March 19, 2017 to March 25, 2017 click here.