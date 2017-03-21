Wichita boy hit by car Saturday dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One 11-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Saturday night. Wichita police said it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 13th Street North.

A 24-year-old woman was driving westbound when the pair ran across the street and were struck. Police said the boy died Monday afternoon. His family identified him as Alvin Gunter.

“The 11-year-old male passed away due to the injuries he sustained in that case. The other child is still in the hospital, ” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police are still investigating the case. All the information will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.