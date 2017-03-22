TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Members from the Brain Injury Association of Kansas are making their way to the Statehouse to get lawmakers to understand the seriousness of traumatic brain injuries in Kansas. Millions live with a traumatic brain injury which costs Americans more than $70 billion for treatment and care. The goal of the gathering at the Capitol is to get lawmakers to support a Senate bill which would make places that have state Medicaid services to provide assistance at homes and in the community. Dr. Kennen Thompson at St. Francis Hospital said this illness can affect anyone at any age.

“Unfortunately it happens with children at playgrounds,” Thompson said. “They happen with kids at high schools. They happen when you’re outside walking your dog and you trip on the sidewalk. It’s a sort of an injury that can actually happen unfortunately to any person and at any time.”

The Brain Injury Association of Kansas is sponsoring a Brain Injury Awareness Day and a pie rally at the statehouse from 10:00 to 2:00 on March 22, 2017 where everyone is welcome to come and show support.

