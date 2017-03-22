Crash injures one in Osage County

(Alec Gartner - KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on an accident involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.  According to the Kansas Department of Transportation the southbound lanes of Highway 75 are back open as troopers investigate the accident.  The accident happened sometime after 7am.

From what we can gather at the scene, a van hit the back of a semi truck that was attempting to turn east onto 189th road.  The person in the van was life flighted to an area hospital.

We will have more details as they become available.

 

 

