Funeral services set for Topeka man killed in Jefferson County crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 40-year-old Topeka man killed in a single car crash last Wednesday in Jefferson County.

According to Dove Cremation & Funeral Service, a memorial service for Travis Huggins will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel located at 4700 SW 17th Street in Topeka with visitation beginning at noon.

Officials say Huggins was driving a 1995 Pontiac Firebird at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a telephone pole and ejected Huggins from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary, Huggins graduated from Seaman High School in 1994 and attended Washburn University. His family says he loved loud music and fast cars.

“Travis lived life in the fast lane,” the obituary said.

His family says at his request, he was a transplant donor.

“Travis had a kind heart and he greatly loved his children.”

