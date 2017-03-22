Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City this May

In this Nov. 17, 2014 file photo, Garth Brooks performs the 2014 ASCAP Centennial Awards in New York. Brooks is nominated for the entertainer of the year award at the upcoming 2015 Country Music Association Awards. The show airs live from Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 4, 2015. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Invision/AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Get ready, county music fans, Garth Brooks is coming to a city near you. Specifically the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The concert date of May 6, 2017 was announced Wednesday. The 20-16 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will be joined by his wife, who is also a famed country singer, Trisha Yearwood.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.  The only way to buy tickets is to go to axs.com/garth or call 1-844-634-2784.

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Also announced Wednesday, rock band Kansas will have a concert on October 6, 2017 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.  Tickets for that also go on sale March 31, 2017.

