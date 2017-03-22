Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City this May

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Get ready, county music fans, Garth Brooks is coming to a city near you. Specifically the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The concert date of May 6, 2017 was announced Wednesday. The 20-16 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will be joined by his wife, who is also a famed country singer, Trisha Yearwood.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. The only way to buy tickets is to go to axs.com/garth or call 1-844-634-2784.

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Also announced Wednesday, rock band Kansas will have a concert on October 6, 2017 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets for that also go on sale March 31, 2017.