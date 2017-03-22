KU basketball prepares for Sweet 16 game vs Purdue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The top seed in the Midwest Region, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night around 8:39 p.m. from Sprint Center in Kansas City in the Sweet 16.

Kansas won the Big 12 regular-season conference title by four games, while Purdue won the Big 10 regular-season conference title by two games.

The first regional semifinal game will tipoff at 6:09 p.m. between Oregon and Michigan. The winner will face the winner of Kansas/Purdue on Saturday night in Kansas City.