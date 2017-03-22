Shawnee County deputy taken to hospital following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crews are on the scene of an injury accident off NW Landon Road, just north of U.S. Highway 24.

Emergency workers tell KSNT News an officer was involved in an injury accident just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple emergency vehicles are responding to the location.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the accident involves a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy.  The deputy is out and is being treated by paramedics.

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones says the deputy was not responding to any call and they do not know what caused the accident at this time.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

The deputy was wearing a seat belt.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

