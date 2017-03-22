Payless could be filing for bankruptcy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka based shoe store chain could be filing for bankruptcy as early as next week.

Bloomberg is reporting that Payless Shoesource is planning to close somewhere between 400 to 500 stores nationwide.

Sources close to the matter say the move follows the company’s recent struggles to keep up with online sales.

KSNT News first told you about a string of layoffs back in January. More than 100 employees could be affected by the potential bankruptcy.

KSNT News is still waiting to hear back.

Payless Shoesource is an international company founded in Topeka in 1956. It continues to be headquartered in Topeka and employees more than 22,000 people worldwide.

The 61-year-old company has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries according to the corporate website.

It claims to be the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the western hemisphere.

Payless is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital Partners.