TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a trash truck rolled over in northern Shawnee County.

The incident happened just after the noon hour on the off ramp from U.S. Highway 75 to U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka.

No other vehicle were involved.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic was beginning to back up on U.S. 75.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

@kshighwaypatrol – 3 men taken from overturned truck to local hospital @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/SgTQzQjyUI — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 22, 2017

2nd man taken to ambulance from overturned truck. Ramp from South 75 to West 24 closed @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/DA0RH2VfIy — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 22, 2017

Man pulled from overturned truck at 75 & 24. Brought on stretcher to ambulance on exit ramp @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/CkQ2ePR0aT — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 22, 2017

Truck overturned off of off ramp at 75 and 24. High police, fire and ambulance activity. Proceed with caution @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/RNtadpTK3D — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 22, 2017

