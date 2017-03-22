Spring storms expected later this week

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week. Northeast breezes continue pumping in seasonably cool weather into Northeast Kansas. Don’t expect highs warmer than the lower/middle 50s today. For comparison, our average high temperature is up to 59° for this time of the year. An active weather pattern across the Great Plains has equated to increased cloud cover over our neck of the woods. The clouds are here to stay. In fact, the rest of the week looks fairly gloomy. That’s not to say we won’t squeak out some sunshine, but those windows of time won’t be very long. The next day WITHOUT a rain chance isn’t until Sunday.

Most spots will stay dry today, but a brief rain/snow mix will be possible across the north towns. A weak winter storm is wobbling our direction, out of S. Central Nebraska this morning. This system is dying and will mainly be a cloud-maker for us. But, a couple slick spots are possible north of I-70 (mainly along and north of US-36) – drive for the conditions. ‘Above average’ temperatures return tomorrow, with highs boosting into the middle/upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms become more and more likely on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking of – it’s really those two days (Thursday and Friday) we’re watching for fairly widespread rain. At this point, severe weather does NOT look likely for Northeast Kansas, but some stronger storms might accompany those late-week rounds of rain. Things could change, but the main borderline severe weather threats look to be locally heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has NOT put our area in any sort of ‘risk’ just yet. We’ll keep our eyes to the skies over the next couple days, taking the forecast hour-by-hour to keep you updated. Plan on Friday being our first real ‘soaker’ this spring.

Recent runs of reliable computer models suggest a wet first half of the weekend. In fact, showers and storms won’t wrap up until late on Saturday. Despite more rain chances, lows will be in the 40s and 50s – while highs hangout in the 60s. Sunday remains our ‘pick of the week’ with drier skies and a high temperature approaching 70°. Gazing even deeper into the crystal ball shows more unsettled weather early next week – with yet another round of showers and storms progged for Monday. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as more rain chances move in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert