A look at victims of the attack outside London’s Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Here’s what’s known about the victims of the attack in London where a man plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring scores of others. He then stabbed a policeman to death on the grounds of Britain’s Parliament before other officers fatally shot him. Police have not yet released the attacker’s identity.

___

Police Officer Keith Palmer, 48, was on duty protecting Parliament Wednesday when he was stabbed to death.

He had been a member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection forces for 15 years, and a soldier in the Royal Artillery before that.

Honoring Palmer, Prime Minister Theresa May said he was “a husband, a father … he was every inch a hero.

“His actions will never be forgotten.”

Praise for Palmer’s bravery poured in from politicians and colleagues, and Britain held a minute’s silence Thursday at 9:33 a.m. in honor of his shoulder number, 933.

Conservative lawmaker James Cleverly tweeted that he was “heartbroken,” having known Palmer for 25 years. He said they served in the military together.

“A lovely man, a friend,” Cleverly wrote.

Charlton Athletic Football Club said Palmer was a loyal and long-time fan of the team and “a familiar face” at its London stadium, The Valley. As a tribute, the club placed one of its red-and-white scarves on his seat in the East Stand where he sat “for many years.” It said the scarf will stay there until the team’s next game at the stadium on April 4.

___

Aysha Frade, a British national whose mother is Spanish, was one of two people killed on the bridge.

In the northwestern Spanish town of Betanzos, where her mother was born and her two sisters ran an English-language school, the mayor said: “The whole town is shocked.”

Although Frade, 43, was born and lived in London, she spent weeks every summer in Betanzos visiting relatives, said Ramon Garcia Vazquez, mayor of the town of 13,000 people in Spain’s Galicia region.

“The family of Aysha was very well known in the village and loved by everybody here,” he told The Associated Press.

He said her two elder sisters, Silvia and Michelle, flew to London early Thursday. Betanzos town hall held a minute’s silence for the family at noon Thursday and the mayor announced three days of mourning, canceling all official activities in the town.

Frade worked as an administrator at the DLD College — a school in Westminster a stone’s throw from Parliament.

“She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us,” Rachel Borland, the college principal, said in a statement.

Frade had two daughters, Spain’s regional Voz de Galicia newspaper reported.

___

In addition to the dead, at least 30 people from 12 countries were injured. Prime Minister Theresa May said that, of those who required hospital treatment, 12 were British, three were French, two were Romanian, four were South Korean, two were Greek, and one each were from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China and Italy. The U.S. State Department said it had reports of two U.S. citizens injured. Portuguese officials also said one person from Portugal was injured.

Police earlier said that seven people were in critical condition.