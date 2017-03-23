Armed Robbery at Topeka Burger King

A suspect is on the run tonight after they held up the Burger King on SE 29th and California at gunpoint.

Dispatch tells KSNT News they received the call just after 9 p.m. Thursday night saying that a suspect was armed and holding up the fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Topeka Police dispatchers described the suspect as a black man wearing a blue hoodie, gloves, a mask and black pants. They say he was carrying some sort of bag

No injuries were reported in relation to the robbery. The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to bring you the latest on ksnt.com.

If you know any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.