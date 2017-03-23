Ex-Alorica employee not shocked by closing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “A lot of people could say they saw it coming,” Jewel Pearman told KSNT news.

Pearman left the call center last December, after taking the job to help raise her daughter.

With 300 jobs cut, the single mom said she’s worried about her former co-workers who also have little mouths to feed. “All those people are going to have to find time to look for other jobs,” Pearman said – referring to other single moms,”Its not always easy.”

But the closure may not have come as a surprise to everyone.

In Pearman’s time with the company, she indicated empty threats were made when performance wasn’t what management thought it should be. “The higher ups were just going to shut the whole place down…so a lot of people could say they saw it coming.”

The company will close its Topeka location in May.

Request for comment from current employees was declined.