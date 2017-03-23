Fans ready for Sweet 16 game KU vs. Purdue in Kansas City

KSNT Sports Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Fans are preparing for the Kansas Jayhawks and the Purdue Boilermakers face off Thursday night in Kansas City.

Last year’s regional was in Louisville, which was about eight hours away from Lawrence.  This year about 30 minutes, safe to say the Jayhawks will feel pretty comfortable here.

Plenty of crimson and red filled the Power and Light District in Kansas City as fans gathered to cheer on the Jayhawks as they take on Purdue in their Sweet 16 matchup.

KSNT Sports caught up with a few folks from Topeka who drove the short hour to Kansas City and they’re pretty happy this game was so close.

“That’s awesome, we never usually get to see them play this close to home and they’re going really far in the tournament and we’re excited to watch them.” said Katelyn Tryon, a fan from Topeka.

“We’re so excited that we’re so close and going to see the game with some close friends and the weather is beautiful and we’re hoping for a big win.” said Alison Alfonsi.

 

