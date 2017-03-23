Former K-State coach leads new squad in familiar place

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three former K-State head basketball coaches are in the Sweet Sixteen.

Two include Bob Huggins for West Virginia and Frank Martin for South Carolina

The third will be in fairly familiar territory as he’s not too far from his old stomping grounds.

“It’s good to be back.”

Oregon head coach Dana Altman has had a good season so far.

His Ducks are 31-5 and are in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest region

They will be playing at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, a region that Altman is pretty familiar with.

“It was a long time ago,” Altman said. “Fairbury, Moberly, K-State, and Creighton are all 2-3 hours from here.”

Altman recalls his playing and coaching stints before he went to Oregon in 2010.

Manhattan, Kansas was his home during that time as Altman was both an assistant and head coach for the Wildcats from 1986-1994, with a brief stint at Marshall in between positions

The 7 years at K-State we really enjoyed,” Altman said. “We have some close friends that we kept in contact with for 23, 24 years now.”

Sitting in the seats during the open practices on Wednesday was Todd Cunningham, a K-State fan from nearby Gardner, Kansas.

Coincidentally, Cunningham was a student at the university when Altman was the head coach.

“Lon Kruger just left for Florida, which we thought was strange,” Cunningham recalls. Then here comes this Altman guy, he just shows up.”

What him and the team found out quickly, however, was that Altman did not mess around.

“I used to pile around with some of the basketball players there,” Cunningham said. “They said from his demeanor on the sideline, you wouldn’t know what it’s like in practice. He said he was pretty intense in practice”

Altman’s time in K-State included One NCAA tournament appearance as well as two big upset wins over in-state rival Kansas.

In 1994, he left to go to Creighton where he spent the next 16 years as head coach, before heading to Eugene where he has the Oregon Ducks in tip top shape.

Throughout his career though, Altman was grateful to where he’s ended up.

“Kansas State, Creighton, and now Oregon,” Altman said. “I’ve worked at great schools that are serious about having good basketball programs. I’ve been very fortunate.”

The 3-seeded Ducks will face 7-seed Michigan Thursday afternoon.