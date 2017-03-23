Kansas amusement ride bill likely to change before passage

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are pushing to ramp up amusement ride inspection requirements after a boy was killed on a water slide last year in Kansas City, Kansas. But the bill first could face amendments.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee heard a bill Thursday that would require amusement rides be inspected by a qualified outside inspector.

The move comes months after Rep. Scott Schwab’s son Caleb Schwab was killed last August on the Verruckt water slide at Schlitterbahn. Schwab didn’t speak at the hearing and wouldn’t comment afterward.

Kansas currently allows self-inspections, and the slide passed those.

Lawmakers and industry members support increasing oversight, but the committee could consider the industry’s request that people with ride safety certifications be able to inspect rides.

The committee will hear more testimony Friday.

