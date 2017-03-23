Kansas City superfan spreads positive message to all teams

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)) – The Power and Light district sees many fans, whether if it’s the Chiefs, Royals, or in this case Jayhawks. However one super fan is a fan of all of them, and he’s a well-known entity around Kansas City.

“He’s a good guy, “ said Daryl Mason, Kansas City resident and Kansas fan. “He’s around KC all the time, he’s around people, he takes care of people, he’s a good guy.”

Who are they talking about?

A guy called KC Superman, dressed in Chiefs, Royals, and at the current event, Jayhawk memorabilia and his trademark Superman cape, he’s a staple in KC fandom.

If there’s a big even, you’ll probably see him, as he’s a literal fan of any team.

“Missouri, Kansas, that’s sportsmanship,” said the super fan. “If you don’t make it, support the next team up, that’s what I’m all about.”

He’s also all about getting along as well, no matter what team you cheer for.

“You can have your rivalries, but in the bottom line, we’ll still be free. The world may be on different teams, but in the end, we still got to be family.

Which is a philosophy that others can appreciate.

“He’s around all the time and he has a very good message. “ Mason said. “He helps people and energizes people.”