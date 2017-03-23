Kansas looks to speed up Purdue, dictate tempo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks will try to utilize their athleticism and guard play against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

KU will try to dictate the tempo of the game by getting out in transition and scoring easy baskets.

Purdue will attempt to utilize its size (five players taller than 6’8″) and beat the Jayhawks in the paint. But the Boilermakers know they’ll have their hands full trying to slow down KU’s fast-paced style of play.

“You just have to build walls,” said Purdue freshman Carsen Edwards. “It’s a team thing. Not just one single person stopping another single person it’s a team thing.”

“We’ve got to jam their point guards and not let them kick it ahead,” said Purdue junior Isaac Haas. “Build walls when they start getting going in transition and being able to match-up with people in transition even if it’s a mismatch.”

“Sometimes people will look at the turnovers and the stats, but it’s also the shots,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter. “You have to have good shot selection and if you take bad shots it won’t show up in that turnover column, but it’s more or less a turnover. ”

“Haven’t seen a team like this before, not this year,” said KU freshman Josh Jackson. “Not a team with everything that they have. We’ve seen a team with bigs. We’ve seen a team with shooters, but I don’t think we’ve seen a team with both.”

“Purdue plays a majority of the time the same way that we do with one big and four guards,” said KU head coach Bill Self. “Their second big guy is the same size as Josh, but he’s a three man that’s playing the four. So there’s more similarities in how the game will start than what a lot of people think.”

“We’re going to take a different approach because of their personnel,” said KU senior guard Frank Mason III. “But other than that we just have to leave it all on the floor and play every possession like it’s our last and it’s game point.”

KU and Purdue tipoff around 8:40 p.m. CT from Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Downtown KC is about to be flooded with #kubball fans! Purdue knows it will be playing in a hostile environment tonight in the #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/s1ECB3uUhk — Matt Gasper (@MattGKSNT) March 23, 2017