Kansas prom proposal rapidly gains internet popularity

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A video of a Kansas high school student asking his friend’s younger sister to prom has gone viral online.

The Hutchinson News reports that Shaedon Wedel and Carson Wittman initially planned to both take Carson’s 15-year-old sister, Carlie, to prom in Newton. But after her brother started dating someone, Shaedon decided he would take Carlie himself.

Shaedon says Carlie, who has Down Syndrome, “wants to be Cinderella, and I want that for her.”

A video of the “promposal” shows Shaedon with flowers and a custom-made shirt that reads: “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but … I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?”

The video was shared on Facebook on March 17. By Wednesday, it had been viewed more than 185,000 times.