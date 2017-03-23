New dollars big issue as Kansas educators knock funding plan

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas educators see plenty of problems with a new school funding plan being considered by legislators, and a big one is what they see as not enough new dollars.

A special state House committee opened hearings Thursday on a bill that would create a new per-student formula for distributing aid to its 286 school districts.

Republican legislators scrapped a per-student formula in 2015 in favor of stable “block grants” for districts. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the law violated the state constitution and gave lawmakers until June 30 to enact a new one.

Several school superintendents said the new formula would be flawed in how it distributes money for various programs. But educators also questioned whether its $75 million increase in annual aid would be enough.

