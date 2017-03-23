New dollars big issue as Kansas educators knock funding plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas educators see plenty of problems with a new school funding plan being considered by legislators, and a big one is what they see as not enough new dollars.

A special state House committee opened hearings Thursday on a bill that would create a new per-student formula for distributing aid to its 286 school districts.

Republican legislators scrapped a per-student formula in 2015 in favor of stable “block grants” for districts. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the law violated the state constitution and gave lawmakers until June 30 to enact a new one.

Several school superintendents said the new formula would be flawed in how it distributes money for various programs. But educators also questioned whether its $75 million increase in annual aid would be enough.

Superintendent Pittsburg USD 250 – the bill is hardest on small, rural schools, questioned how some would be able to stay open #ksleg #ksed pic.twitter.com/7yLBV1YkVX — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Chair Campbell – #ksleg over $400 million in the hole for 2018 before school funding change @KSNTNews — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

@WichitaUSD259 wins big under proposed bill – receives $8.5 million more in funding #ksleg @KSNTNews — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Biggest loser under this bill is Gear County Schools @USD475 which loses over $5.5 million under new school formula #ksleg @KSNTNews — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

@SeamanSchools would receive over $900 thousand less under proposed bill while @TPS_501 would receive $2.7 million more #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Bill increases per student aid from $3852 to $4170 – still less than the per student level back in 2008/2009 school year #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Bill adds only $75 million to school finance – significantly less than $800 million that the school districts who sued suggested #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Bill gives districts money per student enrollment – # collected in Sept and Feb then averaged #ksleg pic.twitter.com/ERzYKdDYwW — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

Chair Campbell – bills makes $80 million available to school districts next year, enhances at risk education and bilingual education #ksleg pic.twitter.com/BxWbaKfn0R — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

House K-12 Edu Budget committee begins first of 3 days of hearings on school finance bill HB2401 #ksleg pic.twitter.com/M76iDVkzwZ — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) March 23, 2017

