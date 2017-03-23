Shawnee County deputy released from hospital following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital Thursday after rolling his car Wednesday evening.

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones tells KSNT News Deputy Derek Warren Bledsoe, 25, of Topeka has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his bumps and bruises.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bledsoe, 25 was traveling north on NW Landon Road, about half a mile north of U.S. Highway 24 Wednesday evening, when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Sheriff Jones says Bledsoe was not responding to any call.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, which is located west of U.S. Highway 75.

Bledsoe has been a deputy since August of 2015 and is assigned to the patrol unit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.