Shawnee County deputy spending 2nd night in hospital after crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After being told by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon that the deputy injured in yesterday’s car crash had been released, the office notified KSNT News late Thursday that Deputy Derek Bledsoe is instead spending a second night in the hospital. Deputy Bledsoe rolled his patrol car Wednesday evening.

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones tells KSNT News the 25-year-old deputy from Topeka is staying another night in the hospital as he recovers.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bledsoe was traveling north on NW Landon Road, about half a mile north of U.S. Highway 24 Wednesday evening, when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Sheriff Jones says Bledsoe was not responding to any call.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, which is located west of U.S. Highway 75.

Bledsoe has been a deputy since August of 2015 and is assigned to the patrol unit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.