Topeka losing hundreds of jobs as call center closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka call center has announced it will close its doors in Topeka.

Alorica Inc. says it will move 300 jobs out of the Capital City.

“While it was a difficult decision, we’ve decided to transfer these positions in Topeka to our other U.S.-based offices where employees serve the same client” the company told KSNT News. “By bringing more people together who work for the same client, team members will benefit from greater engagement with each other during training and share best practices more frequently.”

In June 2016 the California-based company announced it was adding 200 jobs in Topeka as part of an expansion plan by the owner. The plan was to have about 600 workers in Topeka by August 2016.

The company says they plan to close the Topeka business on May 26, 2017.

Alorica Inc. has been in the Capital City for 10 years.

KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.