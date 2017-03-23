Windy and warm, springtime storms looming

We’re tracking the warmest day of the week, as the forecast continues to change heading into the upcoming weekend. Significant rain chances look less and less likely. In fact, outside of some patchy drizzle – skies will stay dry today. Don’t expect much sunshine (like we ended up having yesterday) – the cloud cover is here to stay. Southeast winds are back and they mean business. These warm winds will gust over 40 mph at times – hold on to your hats! Despite little/no sunshine today, these springtime gales will help highs reach the middle/upper 70s today. They also increase our moisture levels (humidity), providing fuel for future thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Forecast details are changing and we’ve got you covered!

Northeast Kansas is still NOT under any sort of severe weather risk for tomorrow. The bullseye still looks to be Arkansas and Louisiana. Recent computer models push the leading line of thunderstorms EAST of our area – well into W. Missouri. That’s not to say we won’t get any rain – because we will. But the chances for well organized, powerful storms is DECREASING for our neck of the woods. In that regard, you can say the forecast is IMPROVING heading into the weekend. We can certainly use the rain, but the models are trending for the bulk of it to miss us stage east.

The storm system responsible for the late-week storm chances (or lack thereof) is rather large. And that’s exactly why Saturday might end up being the wettest day of the weekend. Even if we end up missing out on the first round of heavy, borderline severe storms – there will be countless pockets of rain wrapping around the back-side of this sizable storm system. Expect some locally heavy rain on Friday night, continuing through Saturday morning. Once this bowling ball rumbles into the eastern time zone, expect drier skies. In fact, Saturday afternoon will be dry and the clearing process will start. Wait for the nice weather on Sunday and alter your weekend plans accordingly. Sunday will feature highs in the upper 60s and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Sunday’s tranquil weather won’t last long, as clouds rapidly increase headed into Monday. Yet another springtime storm system takes aim at Northeast Kansas and if current computer models don’t change – this one won’t miss. Monday looks decidedly stormy and might very well be our first widespread ‘soaker’ of the season. Calmer weather will stroll in by next Tuesday and Wednesday, though. Highs will flirt with 70° again with more sunshine to boot. As you can tell, there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast and the ups, downs and various challenges of springtime forecasting are here. We’ll take it day-by-day, keeping you updated on what you need to know so you can plan your lives. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert