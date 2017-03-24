3 guys travel from Canada to West Virginia just to get a pizza from McDonald’s

SPENCER, WV (WCMH) — Sometimes you just get a craving.

And for three guys from London, Ontario, that craving was for a McDonald’s pizza. The problem is, there’s only two Golden Arches left that sell the rare pie: one in Spencer, West Virginia and the other in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The guys posted a video on YouTube (Warning: Some offensive language in the video) of their 8-plus hour adventure to Spencer to eat the pizza.

If you want a pizza from McDonald’s, it’ll be much shorter with it just being more than an hour and a half to Pomeroy, from Columbus. Add an hour to that drive from central Ohio if you want to hit the same McDonald’s the three guys stopped at in Spencer, West Virginia.

The restaurant in Pomeroy sits along Main Street/Highway 833 in the town and has never stopped selling them.

You can order a cheese, a pepperoni, a sausage or a deluxe pie from the McDonald’s and relive a portion of your childhood for about $6 each, according to WOWK.