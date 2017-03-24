Car pulled from Kansas River near Oakland Expressway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car was pulled from the Kansas River Friday morning in Topeka.

The car was pulled up at the Seward boat ramp located east of the Oakland Expressway.

Topeka police say they are continuing to follow leads regarding a recent triple murder in the city. Police would not say if this incident was related.

Investigators have been attempting to locate a 2006 Red Pontiac G6 in connection with the murders.

Four men were charged on March 16 in connection to the triple murder that killed 20-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt on Saturday March 11.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.

Mission Township Fire, Topeka Police, Kansas Wildlife, Fisheries, & Boating Enforcement, along with multiple tow trucks at the boat ramp. pic.twitter.com/VqnrXMRtyu — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) March 24, 2017