TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person escaped injuries after their truck suddenly caught fire.

The incident happened off SW 21st Street in Topeka near I-470.

The Topeka Fire Department was able to put out the engine fire quickly.

Officials say the driver was able to get out of the red Dodge truck safely.

KSNT News will have more Friday night on KSNT News at 6.

TFD working to put out an engine fire off 21st St. near I-470. The driver was able to get out of the red Dodge truck safely & injury free pic.twitter.com/My8utKMPaz — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) March 24, 2017