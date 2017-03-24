Former Missouri teacher admits downloading porn at school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwestern Missouri high school teacher has admitted in federal court that he downloaded child pornography on a school computer.

Forty-two-year-old Evert Henry of Lebanon, Missouri, pleaded guilty Thursday in Springfield to a child pornography count.

Authorities say Henry was a Lebanon junior high school teacher when he admittedly received child pornography over the internet from January 2011 through mid-January of last year.

A sentencing date was not immediately set.