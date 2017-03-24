Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport last month.

An audio recording of Ford’s conversation about the Feb. 13 incident was released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 74-year-old actor was supposed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but he mistakenly landed on a taxiway.

As he descended, Ford’s single-engine plane flew low over an airline with 116 people aboard that was taking off.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Ford’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.