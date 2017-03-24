Kansas Dietitians on National Nutrition Month

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) March is National Nutrition Month. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics this year’s theme is “putting your best fork forward.”

Nutritionists and health experts in Northeast Kansas say they want you to eat right.

St. Francis Registered Dietitian Mary Beth Haney says moderation is the key.

“Overall you really want to make good healthful choices over the course of the day or over the course of the week that can add up to good choices that can make a deficit in the calorie level.”

Whether you’re dieting or just trying to maintain a healthy weight, the key is to get into a good routine and plan ahead.

“Try to plan out that breakfast meal – plan out that noon meal so you’re not going to skip it. If you bring your lunch it’s usually a little bit healthier you can choose the whole grains on your breads, leaner cuts of meat, you can put a vegetable or a fruit with that.”

Mary Beth also says Kansans should always keep the National guidelines in mind for food group portions; noting that half of your plate should consist of fruits and vegetables.

“I always try to encourage a colorful plate variety. So choose foods or fruits and vegetables that have deep pigments. The oranges and reds and greens to just make a colorful plate and then when you look at your grains or that starch you’re having with that meal try to choose whole grains. They’re higher in fiber and a lot more nutrients are going to be in that.”

A main concern for many is how to maintain healthy eating habits when eating out. Health experts say it’s important to try and bring the same habits you have at home, to the restaurant. Also, when you’re planning to eat out later in the day, scale back earlier and don’t be afraid to ask for a “To-Go Bag”. Plate sizes can be larger at restaurants, so eating only half of your meal is a great way to keep good portion control and have lunch ready the next day.