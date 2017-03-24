Wrestling tournament brings in revenue to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Capital City is bringing in the big bucks as the USA Kansas Kids Wrestling State Tournament begins Saturday, March 25 and runs through Sunday. Topekans can expect hotels to be at capacity since 1,500 wrestlers plus family and friends are coming out. All of that equaling around 7,000 people.

Visit Topeka, who sponsors the event, says the event brings in more than $4 million in just three days. Restaurants will be full, stores will be crowded and all of the money coming in helps keep personal taxes from rising.

“Every time someone from out of town comes and spends money, they help us that live here by increasing the tax,” Brett Oetting, President & CEO of Visit Topeka said. “They’re helping pay for our own fire departments, paying for our streets and paying for our police. That saves us from having to pay money ourselves.”

The contract to have the tournament by Visit Topeka expires in 2018. Visit Topeka and other companies will make a bid summer 2017 to the organization’s board of directors to keep the event in Topeka for many more years to come.