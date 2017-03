TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a stabbing Friday evening in south Topeka.

Police tell KSNT News a man approached an employee at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 333 Topeka Blvd. and said he had been stabbed.

The company called 911 immediately.

Police say they don’t have a suspect at this time and are gathering information from the victim who was taken to a local hospital.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

