TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An electrical problem is to blame for an early morning fire Friday.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the structure fire located at 2304 SW Moundview Dr. in Topeka at 2:00 a.m.

When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the one story home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the structure.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

The estimated amount of damage is $45,000.