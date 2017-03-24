Police Cracking Down on Auto Theft In Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police recovered a 2006 red Pontiac from the Kansas River on Friday, and confirm that it was connected to this month’s triple murder in North Topeka.

The Pontiac was one of three cars pulled from the Kansas River today, and Police say this isn’t the first time.

“This is a popular place for dumping stolen cars and has been for some time now, so it’s not uncommon to pull cars out of here,” said Lieutenant John Sturgeon.

Earlier this week, interim Topeka Police Chief Kris Kramer announced that they’ve seen a significant increase in auto theft this year especially.

“In the first 60 days of 2016 to the first 60 days of 2017, the city experienced a 33 percent increase in the year to year comparison,” Kramer said.

Because of this increase, the Topeka Police department developed an initiative to specifically combat auto theft.

They say the biggest thing is to always lock your car.

“You run into pay your bill for gas, and you come out and your car is gone,” Kramer said, “That’s how quickly it can happen.”

In an effort to decrease auto theft here in the capital city, Topeka Police is asking that you report any suspicious activity when you see it.

You can call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.