Proposed school funding could mean big loss for Geary County Schools

JUNCTION CITY, Kan (KSNT) – Geary County Schools is expected to lose $5.5 million in school funding under a proposed school finance formula.

The proposal is being heard in the Kansas House K-12 Education Budget Committee. The district serves over 7,000 kids in Junction City and Fort Riley.

“The military has a major impact on their enrollment and so now they happen to be down considerably, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see them go back up in the near future,” said Dale Dennis, deputy commissioner at the Kansas State Department of Education.

The proposed plan gives districts $4,170 for every student. This is different than the standard “block grant” funding they’ve been operating under. This means that school districts who have seen decreased enrollment since the 2014/2015 school year could be seeing a dramatic decrease in funding.

The new plan also puts tighter restrictions on grants based on “high density at risk” kids.

“If you fall between 35 and 50 percent free lunch categories in the old law you got extra funding. That formula has now been amended,” said Dennis.

That line jumps to 60 percent under proposed law.

The K-12 Education Budget Committee has heard two days of testimony on the bill and will continue the hearing on Monday.